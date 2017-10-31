FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Service lines have been replaced at more than 4,300 Flint homes during phase 4 of an effort to help fix the city’s lead-tainted water crisis.
The replaced lines are part of the city’s FAST Start initiative to put new water pipes in 6,000 homes this year.
More than 5,200 service lines have been replaced since FAST start began in March 2016. The program’s goal is to replace nearly 20,000 lead-tainted lines in Flint by 2020.
Flint was under state control when it switched from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water was not properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- You can’t get there from here: Seattle street work keeps customers from downtown Irish pub
Elevated levels of lead later were found in some children.
The city has since returned to Detroit’s system.