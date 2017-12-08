In communities across much of Southern California this week ferocious Santa Ana winds whipped sparks into massive infernos that have killed one person, destroyed more than 500 buildings, killed dozens of horses and forced hundreds of thousands of people to run from fires.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Flames were practically on top of Dick and Joan Marsala’s home when they got an urgent knock on the door and were told to leave.

The couple, in their mid-80s, grabbed only a change of clothes and medications before fleeing Thursday through wind gusts and smoke as fire swallowed the row of mobile homes behind their place in the Rancho Monserate Country Club north of San Diego.

It’s a story that has played out in communities across much of Southern California this week as ferocious Santa Ana winds whipped sparks into massive infernos that have killed one person, destroyed more than 500 buildings, killed dozens of horses and forced hundreds of thousands of people to run from fires that have burned nearly 250 square miles since Monday.

On Friday, the first fire-related death was confirmed by the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.

Virginia Pesola, 70, of Santa Paula, was found dead Wednesday night along an evacuation route near a fire northwest of Los Angeles. Her death was caused by crash injuries, smoke inhalation and burns, the medical examiner’s office said.

The flames that tore through Fallbrook, self-proclaimed “Avocado Capital of the World,” and nearby Bonsall, home to a premier racehorse-training facility, traveled so far that even people who found temporary refuge had to move again when the fires got too close.

Flames sprang up so quickly and moved so fast that three people were burned Thursday trying to escape. Many of those who managed to get out unscathed did so with only the clothes on their backs after abandoning a lifetime of possessions to fate.

“I got the ‘Get the hell out of here’ evacuation,” said Paul Anderson. “About four cop cars rolling around the neighborhood. ‘Get out!’ ”

As the fires spread for a fifth day, much of the region also faced a lingering threat posed by the dense smoke. Public-health officials warned of dangerously bad air quality and said it was particularly threatening for the elderly, children and people with respiratory or heart conditions. Los Angeles County issued smoke advisories, urging people to remain indoors when possible, while Santa Barbara County officials said they expected to distribute 50,000 masks to area residents.

Phil Moyal, an air-quality specialist in Ventura County, said the smoke was causing hazardous conditions there, especially in the Ojai Valley, which is surrounded by mountains that have been trapping the smoke.

“When we say ‘off the charts,’ we mean off the charts,” Moyal said Friday about air-quality measurements there. “I would not want to be there too long. … There are not many places in Southern California that are clean or will stay clean, and that can change in a minute depending on the wind.”

President Donald Trump on Friday declared an emergency in California, ordering federal aid to the state in response to a request from Gov. Jerry Brown.

The Marsalas and other unlucky homeowners returned Friday to find their homes in ruins.

Dick Marsala was too overwhelmed to speak as he searched through the smoldering remnants in search of his wallet. It was still too hot, so he climbed back out. Peering through a broken window, he saw a framed photo still hanging on a blackened wall. It was a picture of him golfing.

“I’ll be darned,” he said, his eyes tearing up as he put on sunglasses.

The charred gray remains of much of the 55-and-older community stood in contrast to the bright green nine-hole golf course where Marsala and others in the community played regularly.

Many residents were on the course when the fire swept into the area, driven by dry desert Santa Ana winds that surpassed 35 mph. That was too fast for firefighters to stop the flames.

“The crews were trying to stay out ahead of this as quickly as they could,” said Capt. Kendal Bortisser of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention. “As we know, when a tornado hits the Midwest, there’s no stopping it. When a hurricane hits the East Coast, there’s no stopping it. When Santa Ana winds come in, there’s no stopping them.”

More than one-third of the community’s 213 mobile homes burned as the fire zigzagged along a hillside, skipping some streets and razing others. On one street, all 24 homes were gone, with only hulls of cars and stoves left.

The fire 50 miles north of San Diego ignited for unknown reasons and destroyed at least 85 structures as it burned 6 square miles.

The Fallbrook fire erupted along State Highway 76 and quickly jumped six lanes to the other side.

Horse trainers took stock of the damage at the elite San Luis Rey Downs training facility for Thoroughbreds in Bonsall, where many of the more than 450 horses were cut loose to prevent them from being trapped in burning stables.

Frantic herds galloped past flaming palm trees in a chaotic escape from a normally idyllic place.

“We almost got trampled to death,” trainer Kim Marrs said. “One gal got knocked down. I thought she was going to get crushed. You just had to stand there and pray they didn’t hit you.”

Most of the loose horses were corralled and taken to Del Mar Fairgrounds, but about 25 died as barns and pasture burned.

Meanwhile, firefighters northwest of Los Angeles gained some control over the largest and most destructive fire in the state, which destroyed 430 buildings. The blaze in Ventura County grew to 206 square miles since igniting Monday.

The winds fanning the flames were lighter Friday, but forecasts call for them to increase again through Sunday. Red flag warnings of heightened fire risk will remain in place for at least Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Sunday, when winds could peak at about 50 mph. That could combine with extremely low humidity to create more erratic fire behavior and severe conditions for firefighters on the ground.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Dianne Jacob, chair of the San Diego County board of supervisors, said Friday.

Across the region, people who fled recounted fire and smoke that seemed to come from everywhere. The sounds of helicopters woke Patricia Hampton and her boyfriend at their house in Ventura as the Thomas Fire was growing. When they looked outside, the ground was covered in ash, the air so smoky it was hard to breathe, she said. They hopped on bicycles and tried to flee.

“We didn’t know what had happened,” Hampton, 48, said at a temporary shelter at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We rode down into town trying to make sense of what we were seeing — police everywhere, firetrucks, helicopters. It was like a war zone. You could hear transformers blowing up.”