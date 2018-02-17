REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a fast-moving fire has destroyed an appliance and furniture store in Revere.

Revere Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich tells the Boston Globe firefighters arrived around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and found smoke and flames inside the one-story building.

Crews from Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lynn, Malden and Saugus battled the fire, along with the Massachusetts Port Authority’s fire department.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com