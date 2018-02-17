REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a fast-moving fire has destroyed an appliance and furniture store in Revere.
Revere Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich tells the Boston Globe firefighters arrived around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and found smoke and flames inside the one-story building.
Crews from Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lynn, Malden and Saugus battled the fire, along with the Massachusetts Port Authority’s fire department.
There were no injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
- After 911 calls and a lockdown at Highline College, police find 'zero evidence' of a shooting VIEW
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com