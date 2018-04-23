BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Residents in the Florida Keys may have to evacuate after a brush fire engulfed two homes.
A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the fire broke out on Big Pine Key on Sunday and traveled several miles west across the island. Residents were told to prepare for a possible evacuation.
Fire officials say the blaze is moving quickly because of windy and dry conditions.
Initial reports indicate no one was home or injured in the blaze.
