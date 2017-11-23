OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A fast-growing college town in north Mississippi is setting new rules for commercial and residential development.

Oxford aldermen adopted a new land development code and zoning map Tuesday. The Oxford Eagle reports that officials had been working on the proposal since 2014.

Leaders say the plan could lead to more mixed-use developments where people can live, work, shop and play without necessarily having to get in a vehicle. City planner Judy Daniel says the areas could be similar to the current town square, but maybe on a smaller scale.

Oxford is home to the University of Mississippi. Census figures show the city’s population grew from about 18,900 in 2010 to about 23,300 in 2016. That’s nearly a 23 percent increase.