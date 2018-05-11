PRESCOTT VALLEY, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a brush fire has erupted in northern Arizona quickly burning through about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) of dry grass and vegetation, and fueled by gusty winds.

The fire has prompted authorities to close multiple lanes of a state highway in Prescott Valley and issue an evacuation order for different areas.

The fire started Friday at about 11 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it closed southbound lanes of State Route 89A, at milepost 325, in response to the fire. The northbound stretch has been narrowed to a single lane.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials issued an evacuation order for two areas, including a subdivision. A sheriff’s spokesman wasn’t immediately certain how many homes were under evacuation.