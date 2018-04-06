LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska students are expressing mixed feelings to the announcement that a beloved Lincoln fast-food chain will leave the student union next month.

Runza has served the university’s student union for a decade and has deep roots in the state, with its first restaurant opening in Lincoln in 1949.

Runza spokeswoman Becky Perrett tells The Omaha World-Herald that the university chose out-of-state vendors to take its place in the student union. She says the company wanted to stay but had been outbid.

Nebraska Union Director Charlie Francis says two new restaurants are lined up to replace Runza. He declined to offer specifics because the restaurants haven’t finalized agreements.

One student says replacing a business grown in Nebraska is a mistake, but another expressed indifference to the decision.

