JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The crew and passengers celebrated a fast ferry’s possible last voyage in southeast Alaska over the weekend.

CoastAlaska reports the ferry Fairweather traveled from Skagway and Haines to Juneau on Sunday, taking its last trip in the area for the season before continuing operation in the Prince William Sound.

Two ferries of a different class are expected to enter the service of the Alaska Marine Highway next year, casting doubt on the future of the fast ferry. The two new vessels are slower but can hold more passengers and vehicles. Officials say they’re also more fuel-efficient and less expensive to operate.

Alaska Marine Highway System General Manager John Falvey says the decision on the Fairweather’s future will be made next year when the first new ferry is delivered.

