NEW YORK (AP) — Ronan Farrow says NBC News Chairman Andy Lack’s explanation of why the network wouldn’t air his story alleging sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein contains several false and misleading statements.

Farrow tweeted that it was NBC, not him, who urged him to take the story to The New Yorker magazine and that he did so only after it became clear that he was being blocked from further reporting. Farrow later shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for their stories on Weinstein’s behavior.

On Monday, Lack had sent a detailed email to NBC staff outlining NBC’s decision to pass on Farrow’s reporting. He said it wasn’t ready to be aired at the time, and that NBC had done nothing to block his reporting.