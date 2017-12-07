MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow says she’s resigning her position on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Gov. Scott Walker appointed Farrow to the regents in June 2013. Her term was set to expire in May of 2020.

Farrow turned 83 in November. She told the regents Thursday that she wants to spend more time with her family, saying she needs to finish five quilts for her youngest grandchildren. She’s also battling health issues. She told reporters she suffered from a plugged heart artery in August and cracked two ribs in a fall two weeks ago.

She added she wanted to resign now because the legislative session is expected to end early next year and she wants the Senate to confirm her replacement before lawmakers wrap up.