CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group of New Hampshire farms, restaurants and markets is promoting the “Eating Local” campaign in parts of the state this summer and fall.
Each month is being devoted to a particular theme for local harvests. June is seafood and herbs month. July will be seasonal berries and fresh dairy.
Special events are planned throughout the summer and fall, and free recipes will be available with each promoted product.
The restaurants, markets, and farms are in northern and central New Hampshire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
More info and a full calendar of items and events can be found at www.nhharvestofthemonth.org