CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group of New Hampshire farms, restaurants and markets is promoting the “Eating Local” campaign in parts of the state this summer and fall.

Each month is being devoted to a particular theme for local harvests. June is seafood and herbs month. July will be seasonal berries and fresh dairy.

Special events are planned throughout the summer and fall, and free recipes will be available with each promoted product.

The restaurants, markets, and farms are in northern and central New Hampshire.

More info and a full calendar of items and events can be found at www.nhharvestofthemonth.org