CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A church built in 1875 in Farmington, New Hampshire, will be holding a concert to celebrate being named to both the national and state registers of historic places.

The First Congregational Church has been recognized as a building of historical significance by the official lists. The Gothic Revival church’s 120-foot corner belfry houses the town clock and the 1915 Henry Wilson memorial bell.

There will be several speakers at a presentation ceremony before the concert Sunday, which will feature a 20-piece band and church choirs. Actors also will portray “living history” moments from 1819 when the church was first organized and in 1875, when the citizens tried to save the wooden church from a fire.