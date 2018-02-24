FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A group of protesters gathered at the Farmington school district’s central office in northwest New Mexico to protest gun violence and advocate for trained teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that Holly Gregory, a substance abuse counselor and a substitute teacher for Bloomfield Municipal Schools, organized the recent protest in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida. She said the shooting that left 17 people dead opened a sore wound for her community, which was rocked in December from a shooting that left two students dead at Aztec High School.

Gregory said advocates are making steps to work with Four Corners school administrations on policies that would allow trained teachers to carry guns in schools, among other safety measures.

