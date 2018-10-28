SALEM, Ore. (AP) — It’s been a good year for onion farmers in southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
The Capital Press reports yields appear to be slightly above long-term averages.
Kay Riley is general manager at Snake River Produce in Nyssa, Oregon. Riley says the harvest and size of onions has been “exceptional.”
Riley says most of the crop was harvested before the frost.
Last year’s late-starting season saw below-average sizes and yields.
___
Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington