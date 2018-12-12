WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesting farmers in Poland have blocked a major highway into Warsaw, vowing to remain until the prime minister agrees to listen to their problems.

Dozens of farmers in yellow safety vests gathered on the A2, causing a traffic backup of several miles (kilometers) east of the capital on Wednesday morning.

The farmers said the government has not reimbursed them for losses incurred when they were forced to cull pigs to prevent the spread of African swine fever.

They also said they object to imports of Ukrainian produce, which they said are driving down prices for their own products. They said the Ukrainian food is more likely to have pesticides and are demanding that the government insist food products be labeled with country of origin.