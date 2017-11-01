TOWN OF LEWISTON, Wis. (AP) — An 80-year-old farmer has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash as he was trying to round up escaped cattle in south-central Wisconsin.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Russell Schultz. He died at the scene of Monday’s crash on his farm in the town of Lewiston.
Authorities say Schultz was killed when he lost control of the ATV as he tried to round up cattle that had escaped from his pasture.
WISC-TV reports Schultz was alone at the time of the crash and was found later by family members.
