ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri farmer who left the arms of a fertilizer applicator extended while he pulled it down a northwest Missouri highway has been convicted of causing a deadly crash.
Seventy-two-year-old Marlin Meyer, of Ravenwood, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the April 2017 death of 60-year-old Virginia Burns, of Parnell.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said at the time that the anhydrous applicator that Meyer was pulling with a tractor was blocking Missouri 46. Burns was killed when her sports utility vehicle and the applicator collided 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) south of Parnell. Meyer had been headed to a nearby field.
Sentencing for Meyer is set for July 11.
