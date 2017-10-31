LARKIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan farmer has found about 69 marijuana plants growing along the edge of a cornfield on his property in Midland County.
The Midland Daily News reports Tuesday that the 62-year-old Larkin Township farmer was cutting down corn when he came across the marijuana Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says deputies pulled the marijuana plants and seized them for destruction. Authorities have no suspects in the case.
Information from: Midland Daily News, http://www.ourmidland.com