ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a farmer died in central Minnesota after he was run over by the plow his tractor was pulling.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the man’s body in a farm field Sunday morning.

The victim had been run over and dragged by a chisel plow. The tractor pulling the plow then got stuck in a ditch.

WCCO-TV reports the man had been working in the field Saturday and did not return that night. His name was not immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.