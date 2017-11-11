TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State agriculture officials say a New Jersey farm was placed under quarantine after a horse tested positive for the equine herpes virus.

The New Jersey department of agriculture says the 25-year-old quarter horse mare was euthanized Nov. 2 after testing positive for the EHM virus caused by equine herpes virus-1.

Other horses at the Warren County farm have been quarantined for at least 21 days. Officials are checking recent contact with other horses to determine whether other animals may have been exposed.

Officials say the EHM virus spreads quickly from horse to horse, has a high morbidity and can cause symptoms including respiratory problems, especially in young horses, and spontaneous abortions in pregnant mares.

The virus doesn’t affect humans and other domestic animals, except for llamas and alpacas.