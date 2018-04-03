BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A longtime Fargo firefighter has been named North Dakota’s new fire marshal.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announced Tuesday he appointed Douglas Nelson. He replaces Jeff Huber, who resigned last April.
The fire marshal office is a division overseen by the attorney general. The division handles arson investigations and is responsible for fire safety inspections of schools, day care facilities, restaurants and public buildings.
The attorney general says Nelson has been a firefighter since 2002, and has most recently served as a fire inspector and investigator with the Fargo Fire Department.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Kushner family saw White House as opportunity; it’s mainly been trouble
Nelson was recommended by a committee made up of representatives from law enforcement agencies and fire departments.