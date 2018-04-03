BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A longtime Fargo firefighter has been named North Dakota’s new fire marshal.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announced Tuesday he appointed Douglas Nelson. He replaces Jeff Huber, who resigned last April.

The fire marshal office is a division overseen by the attorney general. The division handles arson investigations and is responsible for fire safety inspections of schools, day care facilities, restaurants and public buildings.

The attorney general says Nelson has been a firefighter since 2002, and has most recently served as a fire inspector and investigator with the Fargo Fire Department.

Nelson was recommended by a committee made up of representatives from law enforcement agencies and fire departments.