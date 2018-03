BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo eighth-grader will represent North Dakota in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in late May.

Tobi Shorunke from Ben Franklin Middle School outlasted dozens of other spellers to win the state bee on Monday in Bismarck.

Shorunke correctly spelled “millibars” to win the bee in the 14th round.