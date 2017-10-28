FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer who was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend at his home in Moorhead, Minnesota, in June has resigned.
KFGO-AM reports that Jeremiah Ferris left the force after a meeting Friday with Police Chief Dave Todd.
Online court records show the 35-year-old Ferris pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Clay County District Court in Minnesota in late August, while misdemeanor domestic assault charges were dismissed. He was ordered to complete a chemical use assessment and follow the resulting recommendations.
Todd says Ferris was allowed to purchase his K9 partner for a nominal fee. He says it was best for the dog and for Ferris, who had been with the department for eight years.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com