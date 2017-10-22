ENDERLIN, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man was seriously hurt when his SUV collided with a combine in southeastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway patrol says 27-year-old Matthew Johnson was trying to pass on the combine on state Highway 46 Saturday night when his SUV clipped the rear of the combine near Enderlin and rolled.

The 15-year-old driver of the combine was not hurt. KFGO reports Johnson suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Fargo hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.