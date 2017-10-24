BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man who pleaded guilty to felony terrorizing will have a chance to keep his clean record.
A district judge has given 54-year-old James Motl to a 3-year deferred sentence for pointing a pistol at his former son-in-law and threatening to kill him. Defense attorney Lloyd Suhr argued Motl’s actions were impulsive, but he had not been in trouble before.
Police say Motl threatened his former son-in-law following a burglary at his daughter’s house.
The Bismarck Tribune says Judge Bruce Haskell told Motl he should have called police about the burglary instead of grabbing his gun.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com