FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say a home search turned up 10 pounds of marijuana, weapons and $6,000 in cash.
The weapons seized early Tuesday included a rifle and two handguns.
KFGO radio reports that a SWAT team was brought in as a precaution, and authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect. Formal charges were pending.
Two local drug task forces and federal drug officials are involved in the investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com