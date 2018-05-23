FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say a home search turned up 10 pounds of marijuana, weapons and $6,000 in cash.

The weapons seized early Tuesday included a rifle and two handguns.

KFGO radio reports that a SWAT team was brought in as a precaution, and authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect. Formal charges were pending.

Two local drug task forces and federal drug officials are involved in the investigation.

