FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to rename the Red River Valley Agricultural Research Center in Fargo as the Edward T. Schafer Agricultural Research Center.
Schafer was North Dakota’s governor between 1992 and 2000. He also served as federal Agriculture Secretary during the final year of the George W. Bush administration.
The bill earlier passed the House and will now go to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.
The Fargo center is part of the federal Agricultural Research Service.
