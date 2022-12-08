BERLIN — A ragtag band that had been dismissed as wacky and harmless gadflies, the Reichsbürger, or Citizens of the Reich, has tilted at windmills on Germany’s far-right political fringe for decades.

But after authorities accused members of plotting to overthrow the government and kill the chancellor, a sharply different view of the obscure group emerged Thursday: as a serious terrorist threat, supercharged by conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and vaccines.

Among the 25 members of the cell arrested this week were a judge, a doctor, a cook, a pilot, a classical tenor and three police officers, officials said. At least 15 had links to the military, including former or current soldiers and two reservists with access to weapons. The arrests put Germany on high alert and, after months of surveillance, set off one of the biggest anti-terrorist crackdowns in German postwar history.

The group, which does not recognize the modern German state, has seen its ranks grow from 2,000 to some 21,000 since the first pandemic lockdowns, government estimates show. It “has established itself as the biggest far-right extremist danger in Germany, via the pandemic,” said Miro Dittrich, a senior researcher of CeMAS, a Berlin-based research organization focused on far-right extremism and conspiracy theories.

“It’s dangerous not just that you have armed and trained members of the military and police in the group, but that the number of gun permits has gone up and several people in this group had such permits,” he added.

In 50 of 150 dwellings raided on Wednesday, military equipment was found, including guns, ammunition, Tasers, night-vision goggles, crossbows, knives, combat helmets and even swords, federal police and intelligence officials said. There was also a sizable reserve of cash of over 100,000 euros as well as gold and silver.

Among the items uncovered was also a list with 18 names of politicians and journalists considered enemies, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock. Additional arrests are expected after the trove of material confiscated has been examined. A total of 54 people are currently under investigation.

Beyond the plot broken up this week, the Reichsbürgers were also behind a failed attempt to force entry to the German capitol during an anti-vaccine protest two years ago, and they are believed to have inspired a plot to kidnap the health minister and set off a coup earlier this year.

“This Reichsbürger scene has often been downplayed, even by security authorities. Well, not anymore,” said Hajo Funke, a political scientist at the Free University in Berlin, who focuses on the far right. The Reichsbürger movement believes that Germany’s postwar republic is not a sovereign country but a corporation set up by the Allies after World War II.

The movement’s founding father is believed to be Wolfgang Ebel, a West Berlin railroad worker who was fired after taking part in a strike in the 1980s. When his attempt to get civil servant status failed in a series of court cases, he started calling himself Chancellor of the Reich and his home the Commissariat of the Imperial Government. He apparently sold ID cards and passports to the Reich to his followers.

For years, members of the movement mainly made headlines for refusing to pay taxes and handing in their passports, instead demanding a certificate identifying them as citizens of the German nation and often noting down their place of birth as the kingdom of Prussia or Bavaria.

But since the onset of the pandemic, they have become the main conduit for violent and antisemitic conspiracy theories, notably QAnon.

The mythology and language QAnon uses — including claims of a “deep state” of globalist elites running the government and revenge fantasies against those elites — conjure ancient antisemitic tropes and putsch visions that have long animated Germany’s far-right fringe.

Like QAnon, the Reichsbürger used the pandemic to draw an ideologically incoherent mixture of vaccine skeptics, fringe thinkers and ordinary citizens who said that the threat of the pandemic was overstated and that government restrictions were unwarranted.

Lorenz Blumenthaler, who studies Germany’s far right, calls the Reichsbürger a “gateway ideology,” because the movement attracts so many disparate groups disenchanted with the government.

Like other far-right groups, the Reichsbürger was able to exploit hostilities toward immigrants after an influx of refugees and migrants in 2015, and in 2020 amid frustrations with coronavirus lockdown regulations. The pandemic allowed the group to find new support beyond those who usually gravitate toward the right, and to tap into a deep vein of conspiracy theories that were becoming more potent.

“It has taken on a completely new level of radicalization,” Blumenthaler said.

The QAnon conspiracy theories dovetailed with the Reichsbürgers’ own. The cell arrested this week had planned to topple the German government, which it called the “deep state,” and then negotiate a peace treaty with the United States, officials said.

In the United States, QAnon has already evolved from a fringe internet subculture into a mass movement that in some cases has become a political force. But the pandemic supercharged conspiracy theories far beyond American shores.

The ignition switch for QAnon’s spread in Germany was “Defender-Europe 20,” a large-scale NATO exercise, which was scaled back because of the pandemic. QAnon followers contended that the German government had used a “fake pandemic” to derail what they saw as a secret liberation plan led by President Donald Trump that would have restored the German Reich.

The Reichsbürger jumped onto the QAnon traffic online to give greater visibility to its own conspiracy theory. That spring, the two movements fused into a common Facebook group, followed a week later by a channel on the Telegram messaging app, amplifying both.

One of the people arrested Wednesday was a former lawmaker of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge. She had posted regularly on Telegram using the slogan “WWG1WGA,” which stands for the QAnon motto, “Where we go one, we go all.”

For a long time, authorities did not take the Reichsbürger seriously. It was only in 2016 — when a heavily armed Reichsbürger follower, cornered at home in a raid, shot four police officers and killed one of them — that that changed.

“That was a game changer,” recalled Konstantin von Notz, a lawmaker and a member of the intelligence oversight committee. “Before then, they were considered unsuspicious.”

The plot undone on Wednesday, including plans to storm the German capitol and to install a new government led by Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, a descendant of a 700-year-old German noble family, seemed outlandish.

But German officials said the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in which QAnon followers featured prominently, meant that any such plots, however outlandish, had to be taken seriously.

“They had very concrete takeover plans,” von Notz said. “After Jan. 6, we cannot take any chances. We have to take this danger very seriously.”

Germany had its own version of Jan. 6, albeit unsuccessful and much smaller in scope. In August 2020, dozens of Reichsbürger members and other far-right backers broke away from an anti-vaccine protest to try to force their way into the Reichstag, the historic parliament building. The police stopped them.

But a few months later, far-right activists and others who post videos on social media gained access to the building, helped by an AfD lawmaker, and heckled the economics minister at the time, though they did not harm him.

Few believe that the cell rounded up this week or other such groups have the actual capability to stage a successful coup. But that does not diminish their willingness to try, in the process, to commit deadly terrorist attacks, extremism experts say.

“The likelihood of a coup is very small, but the chance of terrorist attacks and people dying has gone up,” said Dittrich of CeMAS.

“Over time that is a threat to democracy,” he added. “It shows that part of the German population is turning away from democracy and is ready to commit violence.”