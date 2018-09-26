BERLIN (AP) — A Jewish student group says it will protest the far-right Alternative for Germany’s plans to found a Jewish section within party.
Jewish Students Union of Germany leader Dalia Grinfeld said Wednesday the party, known as AfD, “isn’t getting a kosher certificate from us” because it is one of the biggest threats to Jewish life in Germany.
The group plans to demonstrate in Offenbach next month, when the party launches its “Jews in the AfD” section.
Despite repeatedly downplaying of the horrors of the Holocaust, the party has acquired some Jewish members drawn to its rhetoric against Muslim immigrants.
Jewish AfD member Dimitri Schulz told German news agency dpa, “the AfD is the only party in Germany that makes anti-Semitism by Muslims a topic.”