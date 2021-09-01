LONDON — Fears are brewing among pint-loving Brits amid reports of a national beer shortage.

Some pubs say they are running low on pints of Carling and Coors — the latest victims of the United Kingdom’s supply chain crisis sparked by Brexit and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic that has led to headline-grabbing scarcities of other goods including McDonald’s milkshakes, beloved Nando’s chicken and the polarizing breakfast-spread Marmite.

“We are experiencing some supply problems” a spokesman for pub chain Wetherspoon said Tuesday, apologizing for any inconvenience caused to customers.

The beer disappearances have been attributed to the ongoing shortage of truck drivers to transport goods, a problem sparked by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union following a 2016 referendum that divided the country.

The driver shortage has not been helped by the country’s so-called “pingdemic,” in which tens of thousands of workers were forced to self-isolate after being contacted by the National Health Service app for coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Others stayed home to heed government requirements after experiencing covid-19 symptoms or being exposed to virus.

The Guardian reported this week that warehouses reported their lowest levels of stock since records began and major supermarket chains grappled with delivery delays, staff shortages and empty shelves — as the trucking industry estimated there’s now a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers in the country.

In July, the government said drivers would be exempt from its sweeping self-isolation guidance as long as they could test for the coronavirus daily. Yet the trucking industry has said that new or hopeful recruits couldn’t start driving since some tests were delayed, the BBC reported.

Britain’s self-isolation guidance heavily disrupted the economy with some businesses, including pubs, being forced to close their doors once again due to decreasing worker numbers. The closures came after more than a year of nationwide lockdowns in a bid to beat back the coronavirus, which claimed more than 130,000 lives in Britain.

Yet experts have warned since Brexit that the fallout from the deal regarding the United Kingdom’s departure could lead to shortages of imported goods, higher prices and a weakening economy.

British businessman Tim Martin, who founded Wetherspoon, has long championed Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

According to Britain’s logistics industry, over 14,000 truck drivers left the country as a result of the vote. Only 600 drivers have since returned to the country, according to British media, which led to a significant increase in delayed goods.

Experts say that the trucking industry has long faced questions over how it would retain workers forced to work long shifts for low wages, with limited access to bathrooms.

Some Brits have not adjusted well to the post-Brexit shortages. In 2018, fast-food restaurant KFC reported that one of its key ingredients was depleting, leading some concerned Brits to go as far as calling the police in a bid to report the significant lack of fried chicken.

“It is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire,” the police department said in a tweet at the time.

This summer, fast food chain Nando’s announced that at least 50 stores across Britain would be closing due to a lack of chicken supplies which they attributed to low staff numbers and delivery issues.

“The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain … due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted,” the popular chain famous for its peri peri sauces said in an August statement.

According to the British Poultry Council, staff shortages are also widespread due to Brexit, which caused chicken production to drop by around 10%, CNN reported.

With Christmas now just months away, supermarkets are warning that the situation could become more dire.

Steve Murrells, the chief executive of store The Co-operative Group, told Metro UK that shortages are at a “worse level” than he has seen before. Richard Walker, the managing director of supermarket Iceland, told the outlet that a “strong supply chain is vital for everyone,” especially in the months leading up to Christmas.

Tesco, a popular grocery chain, also announced it was running low on truck drivers as businesses in the food and hospitality industries attempt to lure new staff.