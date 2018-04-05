FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (AP) — Response to a Utah family’s rendition of a song from the long-running musical “Les Miserables” is growing beyond one day and going viral on Facebook.
Jayson LeBaron says his family had gathered for Easter when his mother asked them to sing “One Day More” from the musical set in 19th-century France. The five siblings and their spouses each sang the characters’ roles.
So far, the video has had more than 1 million views.
LeBaron tells KUTV-TV the family grew up singing together and married musically talented people. He says music has been a “unifying thing” for the family in good and bad times.
The family is surprised by the reaction.
___
Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/