FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — A family’s collection of old scrapbooks is giving historians at Fort Drum a detailed glimpse into the military installation’s growth during World War II.

The cultural resources staff at the northern New York home of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division says sisters Carol Reed and Laura Rozell have six scrapbooks of photos, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia from the 1940s, when the site was known as Pine Camp.

The books were compiled by the sisters’ mother and grandmother. The family lived in Woods Mills, one of several villages that were eliminated as Pine Camp expanded during the war. More than 500 families had to relocate.

The hundreds of pages in the scrapbooks are being digitized and catalogued in the cultural resources archive at Fort Drum.