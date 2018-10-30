CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The family of a teen fatally shot at his North Carolina high school is remembering him as a brother with “the biggest heart” who loved sports and dancing.
The family of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen spoke at a news conference Tuesday, a day after the 10th grader was killed before classes started at Butler High School.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox said Monday that the shooting may have been related to bullying, but McKeithen’s family disputed the idea that McKeithen was a bully.
His mother, Ashley Mewborn, says she’s worried about her other children and wants the school system to do whatever it has to do to keep students safe.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- House Speaker dismisses Trump's vow to end birthright citizenship
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
- How safe is your airline?
- Powerful humanity of Jewish hospital staff that treated Robert Bowers
Jatwan Craig Cuffie, the 16-year-old ninth-grader charged with first-degree murder in McKeithen’s death, is expected in court Tuesday.