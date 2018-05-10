TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family is suing convenience store Wawa over burns they allege their 3-year-old daughter sustained when a cashier knocked over a cup of hot water at the checkout.
The federal suit, filed Monday, claims the store dispenses water at a “highly dangerous temperature.”
David Mazie, an attorney for the family, released a video of the April 25 spill in Neptune. It shows the clerk bagging the family’s purchases, and accidentally knocking over a water bottle, which then hits and topples the cup of hot water.
The child can be seen jumping and writhing in seeming pain.
Mazie says the girl was taken to a hospital with second and third-degree burns.
Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce says she can’t comment on litigaiton, but adds the company is “devastated” by what happened.
The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages.