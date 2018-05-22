LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died after attending a California music festival last year is suing the event promoter.
City News Service says the lawsuit alleges Baylee Gatlin didn’t receive proper medical attention for hours after she became ill from possible drug use at the Lightning in a Bottle festival in Monterey County.
The lawsuit says Gatlin died last May of multi-organ failure, hyperthermia and dehydration.
The complaint alleges that the festival didn’t have qualified medical personnel on site.
‘The promoter, Do Lab, is named as the primary defendant. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The suit also names a medical contractor.