ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family has filed a lawsuit over the death of a black man who was shocked repeatedly during a 2016 encounter with sheriff’s deputies.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the family of Marlon Lewis alleges in a lawsuit filed this month that two Tasers were fired 26 times in the encounter, amounting to excessive force.

The suit seeking damages of at least $250,000 names the Stanly County sheriff, two deputies and Axon Enterprise, the company that makes Tasers. The lawsuit contends that Axon knew that the models used produce charges that are more powerful than is safe.

Scott MacLatchie, the lawyer for the deputies, says officers showed restraint since Lewis repeatedly grabbed for their holstered guns. An autopsy found Lewis died from cocaine toxicity, not electrical shocks.

