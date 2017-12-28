SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Public Safety is being sued by a Grants family who claims officers used excessive force while searching for an escaped prisoner.
Lawyer Adam Flores is representing the family. He tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that his clients were victims of a massive, misguided show of police power.
The lawsuit was filed last week in state district court. It claims officers entered the subdivision where Rueben Olveda was hosting a barbecue in celebration of his 21st birthday in June.
The complaint states the people in Olveda’s home were ordered outside while officers pointed guns at them. They were handcuffed while the home was ransacked.
The agency declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Police finally recaptured the prisoner several days later. He had no connection to the family.
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com