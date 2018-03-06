LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A family of an elderly man is suing a Michigan nursing home after capturing footage of his alleged abuse on a hidden camera.

Hussein Younes, an 89-year-old Lebanese man, was seeking care at Autumnwood of Livonia in 2015. His son, Salim Younes, grew concerned after noticing his father had several bruises, cuts and significant weight loss.

Salim Younes hid a camera in an alarm clock next to his father’s bed. The family’s lawyer, Jonathan Marko, says they gathered more than 100 clips documenting neglectful behavior over two days.

The family removed Hussein Younes from the facility in December 2015.

The lawsuit alleges caretakers physically abused and hurled ethnic slurs at Hussein Younes.

Autumnwood attorneys say the employees in the video have been fired and employees are receiving additional training.