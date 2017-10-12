PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a federal Indian boarding school by the family of a girl who committed suicide.

Emerson Little Elk says the Pierre Indian Learning Center failed to adequately monitor his 14-year-old granddaughter, who had a history of depression and had made prior threats of suicide. The girl died at the school in October 2015.

The Argus Leader says the family’s lawsuit claims the school was negligent and is asking a jury to award compensation for pain and suffering, funeral expenses and attorneys’ fees.

The Pierre boarding school is overseen by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and serves Native American students with behavioral, mental health and emotional needs in grades one through eight.

