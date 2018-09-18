IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — It’s been 8 months since 16-year-old Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall disappeared from his eastern Idaho home, and investigators have still found no sign of the teen.
The Post Register newspaper in Idaho Falls reports that police are now asking hunters to keep an eye out for the Jed’s silver 2009 Nissan Versa in case it is parked in a remote location.
Jed’s father, Allen Hall, says the teen was a fan of a TV show about people who tried to avoid investigators for four weeks, and he sometimes talked about steps he would take if on the show. Hall says Jed is an experienced camper, and left behind a journal with a list of survival supplies and details on how to disguise himself when he left on Jan. 22.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Grizzly's rare aggressive attack kills 1, puzzles officials
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
- Soon-Yi Previn defends husband Woody Allen, attacks mother
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com