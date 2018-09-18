IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — It’s been 8 months since 16-year-old Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall disappeared from his eastern Idaho home, and investigators have still found no sign of the teen.

The Post Register newspaper in Idaho Falls reports that police are now asking hunters to keep an eye out for the Jed’s silver 2009 Nissan Versa in case it is parked in a remote location.

Jed’s father, Allen Hall, says the teen was a fan of a TV show about people who tried to avoid investigators for four weeks, and he sometimes talked about steps he would take if on the show. Hall says Jed is an experienced camper, and left behind a journal with a list of survival supplies and details on how to disguise himself when he left on Jan. 22.

