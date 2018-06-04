MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of a statue set up in a Massachusetts yard as tribute to a Marine that was killed in Iraq.
Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline says the life-size silhouette of a kneeling soldier went missing from the front yard of a Mashpee home Sunday morning.
The statue was made in honor of Daniel McGuire, who died in August 2008 at the age of 19. The McGuires have since replaced the statue with a sign that reads “Put It Back.”
In a statement, the family says the statue “means nothing to those that removed it, but it means a great deal to our family.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake VIEW
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
No arrests have been made as of Monday.