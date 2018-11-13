MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee family says a man jumped out of a car, shoved their child on to the ground and snatched the child’s puppy.

WREG-TV reports the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the weekend theft. A sheriff’s office release asks for help reuniting the 12-year-old boy and the 4-month-old American Bully named Diamond, who’s white with a blue patch near her eye.

John Black says Diamond entered family less than two months ago and was meant to be his son’s best friend. He says his son was walking Diamond near their Memphis home when a car pulled up behind him and a man got out. He says the man then shoved the child to the ground and fled with Diamond. Black says he’s thankful his son wasn’t taken.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/