DIANA, N.Y. (AP) — The family of a man who disappeared in northern New York earlier this year says his remains have been found in a heavily wooded area.
Relatives of Kenneth McCall tell WWNY-TV in Watertown that state forest rangers told them that the remains discovered Tuesday in the Lewis County town of Diana are those of the 24-year-old Cortland County resident.
Authorities say McCall and his girlfriend were walking on a road in the northwestern Adirondacks early on the morning of June 13 when they split up. She was later picked up by a passing motorist but McCall couldn’t be found despite search efforts.
A backpack belonging to McCall was found Monday, prompting Tuesday’s search. The backpack contained his wallet, identification and glasses.
McCall was from nearby Lowville but had moved to Cortland.
Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com