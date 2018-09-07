LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.
A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.
Miller, who also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year, was apparently found dead at his home in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police said they responded to a report of a deceased person at a home on the same block where Miller is listed as a resident, but released no other details.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires VIEW
- Times grants anonymity to administration official for essay VIEW
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82 VIEW
- Trump officials cry 'Not me!' as he fumes over NYT column WATCH
- Gatekeeper to the president: Madeleine Westerhout, age 27
While Miller didn’t have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years.