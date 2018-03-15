HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas family of a bus driver who died when his charter bus veered off an Alabama interstate with dozens of students aboard says it’s unlikely he fell asleep.

Alisa Louis said Wednesday that her 65-year-old husband, Harry Caligone, had driven students from Channelview High School near Houston to and from Disney World for years.

About three dozen students and adults went to hospitals after the accident, and nine remained hospitalized Wednesday. Caligone was the only person killed.

Caligone’s son, Harrison Guy, told the Houston Chronicle that his father was a responsible driver who wouldn’t continue driving if sleepy.

Investigators say the accident happened early Tuesday as Caligone drove to meet a relief driver less than an hour away in Mobile, Alabama.