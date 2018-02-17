BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a Maryland woman who was fatally shot by police may never receive the entire $37 million award in damages that it won in a lawsuit.

The Baltimore Sun reports that legal experts question whether the son and other relatives of Korryn Gaines will actually see all the money awarded by a jury on Friday. That’s because Maryland has a cap on local governments’ liabilities in such cases. Judges also have a propensity to lower large awards on appeal.

Attorney Andrew G. Slutkin, who was not involved the case, expects the matter to be “litigated for years.”

Gaines was shot and killed in her home in 2016 after a standoff with Baltimore County police. Her 5-year-old son Kodi was struck by gunfire in the face and the elbow.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com