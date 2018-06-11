DEPFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The family of a woman who police shot while she allegedly tried to run over New Jersey police officers says they are demanding an investigation into the shooting.
Deptford Township officers were called to a Marshalls department store at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday about a shoplifting and they’d been told one suspect was wanted in a previous homicide. Gloucester County prosecutors say 36-year-old LaShanda Anderson was shot twice after she attempted to run over two officers.
Anderson’s 31-year-old niece Traisha Way tells Philly.com that she questions if the shooting could be justified, saying there is no camera footage of the shooting.
Way says her aunt had a long criminal record, but she still feels the shooting was senseless.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says it is investigating the shooting.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com