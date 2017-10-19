NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in Virginia wants more information about the confrontation.

Police in Hampton said officers were following a stolen pickup truck Tuesday night when it stopped at a convenience store.

Police said they fired at the car after its occupants displayed a gun and drove toward the officers.

DeAndre Bethea, of Newport News, died at a hospital. Two others were wounded.

Thomas Bethea told WTKR he doesn’t know why his 24-year-old nephew would be in a stolen car. He said the family wants more information about what led up to the confrontation.

The two officers from Newport News and Williamsburg were placed on administrative leave.

Police have not disclosed the races of those involved.

Hampton police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.