PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of an Oregon teenager who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer last year has filed a lawsuit against the city.
The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday claims police acted with excessive force when Officer Andrew Hearst shot 17-year-old Quanice Hayes three times in February 2017.
The suit claims the city has failed to properly train officers and has a “history of discriminatory policing” against young African American men and boys.
Officers stopped Hayes while responding to a report of an armed robbery. Hearst fired on Hayes after he appeared to reach toward his waistband, police said.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
- Moment of truth: What to watch in today's primary elections in 8 states
The suit claims officers were shouting contradictory commands at Hayes.
The city attorney’s office declined to comment.
A grand jury declined to indict Hearst last year.