By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of an Oregon teenager who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer last year has filed a lawsuit against the city.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday claims police acted with excessive force when Officer Andrew Hearst shot 17-year-old Quanice Hayes three times in February 2017.

The suit claims the city has failed to properly train officers and has a “history of discriminatory policing” against young African American men and boys.

Officers stopped Hayes while responding to a report of an armed robbery. Hearst fired on Hayes after he appeared to reach toward his waistband, police said.

The suit claims officers were shouting contradictory commands at Hayes.

The city attorney’s office declined to comment.

A grand jury declined to indict Hearst last year.

