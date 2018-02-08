PORTLAND — The family of an Oregon teenager who was fatally shot by a Portland police officer a year ago has sent notice of intent to sue the city.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the family of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes sent notice Wednesday of a pending wrongful death lawsuit to be filed in federal court for the February 2017 shooting.
The family’s attorney Jesse Merrithew says the family believes the city’s police have a pattern of killing unarmed young black people and refuses for Hayes’ death to go unanswered.
According to a grand jury transcript, Officer Andrew Hearst shot Hayes three times after he appeared to reach toward his waistband as police were trying to arrest him. A grand jury declined to indict the officer on criminal charges.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com